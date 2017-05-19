Harry Styles album debuts at number one

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Harry Styles's debut single also reached the chart summit

It's a good week for fans of Harry Styles as Harry Styles by Harry Styles has topped the album chart on its first week of release.

The album shifted nearly 57,000 copies across streaming, downloads and physical sales.

It comes a month after the album's lead single, Sign of the Times, ended Ed Sheeran's chart reign.

This week's other highest new entries by Paramore and Paul Weller debuted at number four and five respectively.

Is Harry Styles' album worth the wait?

Harry Styles single: All you need to know

Harry becomes the second One Direction member to land at Number 1 solo album, following Zayn's Mind Of Mine last April (Louis, Liam and Niall have yet to release albums).

Top five albums Artist Title 1) Harry Styles Harry Styles 2) Ed Sheeran Divide 3) Rag'N'Bone Man Human 4) Paramore After Laughter 5) Paul Weller A Kind Revolution

There's much less movement over on this week's singles chart, with Despacito by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber held onto the number one slot for a second week.

Bieber also remains at number two with his DJ Khaled collaboration I'm The One, while Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson's Symphony stays at number three.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.