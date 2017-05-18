Music News LIVE: 18 May
18 May 2017
Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell has died at the age of 52, David Bowie was 2016's most popular UK artist while the most streamed songs from the last eight decades of music are revealed, plus Laura Mvula and Michael Kiwanuka are up for prestigious Ivor Novello awards.
