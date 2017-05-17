Roseanne revival: What have the cast been doing for the last 20 years?

Image copyright Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Roseanne cast - clockwise from top left: Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Natalie West (we don't really remember her either), Lecy Goranson, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Laurie Metcalf

They were one of America's favourite families in the late 1980s and '90s - with their affectionate bickering, everyday crises, growing pains and belly laughs beamed into more than 20 million homes in the US.

Now the Conners are coming back, more than 20 years after the last episode of Roseanne was aired.

All the original cast are returning - after getting up to some successful and surprising stuff in the intervening two decades.

Roseanne Barr

Image copyright Getty Images

In another reality, instead of President Trump, we might now be talking about President Barr.

In 2012, the real Roseanne ran for president. She didn't get very near the White House, though - she failed to gain the presidential nomination for the Green Party and ended up running for the Peace and Freedom Party, gaining 67,000 votes.

As well as that, she's had her own talk show, done stand-up comedy, judged Last Comic Standing, hosted Momsters: When Moms Go Bad and starred in the reality show Roseanne's Nuts, about her macadamia nut farm in Hawaii.

And in 2015, she revealed she has macular degeneration and glaucoma, saying at the time her vision was "closing in now".

John Goodman

Image copyright Reuters

Goodman was brilliant as Roseanne's husband Dan and he's remained one of America's best-loved actors, plying his trade in films like The Big Lebowski, The Flintstones, 10 Cloverfield Lane and Kong: Skull Island.

On TV, he's starred in political comedy Alpha House and middle-age coming-out sitcom Normal, Ohio - and reunited with Barr for a pilot of a sitcom called Downwardly Mobile in 2012. But it was never made into a series.

That same year he spoke about a 30-year battle with alcoholism, telling the Guardian: "It was becoming more and more debilitating. It was life or death. It was time to stop."

Laurie Metcalf

Image copyright Reuters

Metcalf found fame as Roseanne's little sister Jackie, but has certainly stepped out of her on-screen big sister's shadow.

She's had Emmy nominations for guest spots in 3rd Rock from the Sun, Monk and Desperate Housewives - and in 2016 got a hat-trick of Emmy nominations in a single year, for Getting On, Big Bang Theory and Horace and Pete.

On stage, she's had four Tony Award nominations for her appearances on Broadway - including for Misery in 2016 and A Doll's House, Part 2 this year.

Sara Gilbert

Image copyright EPA

Gilbert, who played sardonic younger daughter Darlene, is now a co-host and executive producer of CBS talk show The Talk.

She hosts with Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler (both pictured), Sheryl Underwood and Julie Chen - who shared the Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding entertainment talk show host last month.

She's also had parts in The Big Bang Theory, Twins, The Class and ER and has published a book called The Imperfect Environmentalist, A Practical Guide to Clearing Your Body, Detoxing Your Home, and Saving the Earth (Without Losing Your Mind).

She's married to hit songwriter and one quarter of Four Non Blondes Linda Perry, and recently got together with John Goodman to give us a taste of what a Roseanne reunion might look like.

Michael Fishman

Image copyright Getty Images

DJ - Roseanne and Dan's son - is all grown up.

Fishman, who started out in Roseanne at the age of six, went back to high school to study performing arts and technical theatre craft. He continued to have small roles in TV shows and films, and became a co-host on Barr's talk show.

His Facebook biog says: "In recent years Michael has continued his pursuit of acting while gaining technical acclaim with an eye toward producing and directing."

Lecy Goranson

Image copyright Getty Images

Lecy Goranson played older daughter Becky for five seasons until she went to college, after which Sarah Chalke took over the role. However, Goranson returned, on and off, towards the end of the show's life.

Goranson will play Becky in the reboot. However, in a nice touch, ABC says Chalke will also appear, but in "another role".

Since Roseanne, the actress has had small parts in films like Hilary Swank's Oscar winner Boys Don't Cry and guest starred in TV shows including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Sex and the City.

Johnny Galecki

Image copyright Getty Images

Not many people have had major parts in two of the biggest sitcoms in American TV history.

But Galecki, who appeared as Darlene's boyfriend-then-husband David Healy in Roseanne, went on to (and still does) play Leonard in The Big Bang Theory.

In between, he played Mark Corrigan in the (terrible looking) pilot for an American version of British comedy Peep Show.

Reports say he's expected to return to Roseanne in some way - although this hasn't been confirmed by ABC.

