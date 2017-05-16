Roseanne sitcom to be revived in 2018 on ABC

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Roseanne Barr played the lead character in the eponymous sitcom

The US sitcom Roseanne is set for a revival, ABC network bosses have confirmed after competing with Netflix to start the show up again.

Most of its original cast will return for the eight-episode revival beginning next year.

It becomes one of a slate of sitcoms being revived, including Will & Grace, Twin Peaks, The X Files, 24, Prison Break and The Gilmore Girls.

Roseanne aired for nine seasons in the late 1980s and through the 1990s.

Original cast members Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) have all been confirmed.

But Johnny Galecki, who played David, is busy with his role as Dr Leonard Hofstadter in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Roseanne depicted a normal American family, the Conners, led by Roseanne in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois.

The sitcom won many awards and its final episode drew nearly 17 million viewers when it aired in 1997.

"The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant and hilarious today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey wrote in a statement.