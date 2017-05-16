Jimmy Kimmel back to host Oscars in 2018 - what could possibly go wrong?

Image copyright AFP Image caption Jimmy Kimmel will be putting on the tux and bow tie again next year

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscars in 2018.

The late-night talk show host said: "If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!"

He was referring to this year's infamous mix-up, in which La La Land was mistakenly announced as best picture winner instead of Moonlight.

No-one has hosted the Oscars in back-to-back years since Billy Crystal in 1997-98.

Kimmel's return was announced by Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs on Tuesday.

Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd will also be back to produce the show.

"Mike and Jennifer produced a beautiful show that was visually stunning," Boone Isaacs said.

"And Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one our finest hosts in Oscar history."

Kimmel later tweeted: "Thanks to @TheAcademy for asking me to host The #Oscars again (assuming I opened the right envelope)."

The 90th Oscars will be held in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on 4 March 2018.

