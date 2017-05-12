Eurovision 2017: Live marriage proposal surprises audiences

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jana Burceska gets a marriage proposal at Eurovision

Macedonia's Eurovision entrant squealed with delight as her fiance proposed to her in front of an audience of millions during the second semi-final in Kiev.

Jana Burceska, who revealed she was pregnant in the live TV interview during voting, then introduced the father of her child, Alexander.

Taking the microphone, he dropped to one knee, saying: "I was waiting for the right moment. I love you very much. Would you marry me?"

A surprised Jana squeaked: "Yes!"

The audience erupted into huge cheers as the couple embraced and Alexander presented Jana with a ring.

As she took the ring out of the box, Eurovision host Timor Miroshnychenko said: "I don't know even what to say. It's our first Eurovision proposal."

The moment was missed on the BBC Four's coverage as the camera had cut away to presenters Mel Giedroyc and Scott Mills.

Unfortunately for Macedonia, Jana was voted out of Saturday's final - along with Ireland for the fourth year running - which is being screened on BBC One at 20:00 BST.

But with a baby and now a wedding to plan for, she is likely to be extremely busy, regardless of her singing schedule.

