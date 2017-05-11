Chris Evans's CBeebies bedtime story puts mums in dreamland

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chris Evans introduces Even Superheroes Have Bad Days

When Hollywood heart-throb Chris Evans read a bedtime story on CBeebies, the mums seemed to enjoy it more than the toddlers it was aimed it.

The Captain America star read Even Superheroes Have Bad Days by Shelley Becker.

"Watching CBeebies even though the wee one is in bed...wonder why?!" tweeted Fiona Moore-McGrath.

While Lisa Prosser wrote: "Of course only watching this for my daughter... #HubbaHubba."

The actor appeared on the BBC children's TV channel on Wednesday - six weeks after an appearance by fellow actor Tom Hardy.

Many other mums - as well as those without children - took to Twitter to give their approval.

Evans was following in the footsteps of Damian Lewis, Maxine Peake, David Tennant, James McAvoy and David Hasselhoff, who have all sent viewers to sleep in the past.

Evans said: "I hope I did well. It was fun. It was really sweet and nice. I know it's a big thing over here. I'm excited about it."

The Avengers star has filmed a few stories for the early evening slot.

"All the stories had a lot of good night themes," he said. "I was putting myself to sleep when I was doing it. Some of the stories were just so comforting. It made me want to just curl up."

