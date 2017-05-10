Robert Miles: DJ known for 1990s hit Children dies aged 47

Image copyright Salim Lamrani Image caption Miles's hit Children reached number two in the UK

DJ Robert Miles, best known for his trance hit Children, has died at the age of 47 after a short illness.

The Italian musician topped the charts in 12 countries with the track, which was first released in 1995 and reached number two in the UK in 1996.

He also won the Brit Award for best international breakthrough act in 1997.

Pete Tong led the tributes to the DJ, who died in Ibiza, tweeting: "Sad to hear Robert Miles passing. RIP, thanks for the music."

Singer Boy George wrote: "R.I.P Robert Miles. Very sad news!"

The news was broken by producer and longtime friend Joe T Vannelli, who wrote on Instagram: "The tragic news of the death of a very talented artist of our time makes me incredulous and upset.

"I will miss the fights, brawls, criticism, judgements but especially your talent in finding sounds and unparalleled melodies."

Image caption Boy George and Pete Tong have paid tribute to Miles

Miles was born Roberto Concina in Switzerland on 3 November 1969 to Italian parents.

After finding mainstream success with Children, he had two further UK top 10 singles - Fable and One & One - and went on to release five albums.

He also launched a Balearic radio station called Open Lab, which played experimental music.

Other figures in the dance music community to pay tribute included Darude, who tweeted: "RIP Robert Miles. Thank you for the inspiration, direction & courage!"

Armin van Buuren said: "Really in shock to hear the news of the passing of Robert Miles," while Chicane wrote: "I only played 'Children' 2 weeks ago on Sun:sets.... I wished I had written it."

