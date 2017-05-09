Music News LIVE: 9 May
- 9 May 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A couple is arrested on suspicion of impersonating Adele's managers to get concert tickets, Kasabian are on track to knock Ed Sheeran off the top of the album chart, The Rolling Stones announce a new tour plus Eurovision gets going in the Ukraine.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.