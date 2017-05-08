Emma Watson wins top MTV award for Beauty & The Beast

Everything you need to know about this year's awards.

  • Emma Watson accepts the Best Actor in a Movie award for "Beauty and the Beast." Reuters

    Beauty and Beast star Emma Watson won the first ever non-gendered Best Actor in a Movie award, after MTV combined the award Best Male and Best Female Performance.

  • Director Bill Condon (L) stands with actors Josh Gad (C) and Emma Watson (R), winners of Movie of the Year for "Beauty and the Beast" in the press room during the 2017 MTV Movie ^ TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, May 7, 2017. AFP PHOTO

    Beauty and the Beast also won Movie of the Year - reason for Director Bill Condon and actors Josh Gad and Emma Watson to celebrate!

  • Rebel Wilson (L) and Hailee Steinfeld (C) perform onstage at MTV TV and Movie Awards. Reuters

    Rebel Wilson and Hailee Steinfeld were keen to join in with Beauty and Beast's success, opening the show with a performance of "Tale As Old As Time."

  • Milo Ventimiglia and Lonnie Chavis accept the award for Best Tearjerker for "This Is Us." Reuters

    Nine-year-old Lonnie Chavis picked up the golden popcorn for Best Tearjerker in TV show "This Is Us. His TV dad Milo Ventimiglia helped him collect it on the stage.

  • Singer Noah Cyrus performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

    Singer Noah Cyrus - the 17-year-old sister of Miley Cyrus - performed her single Stay Together.

More on this story