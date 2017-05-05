Vogue editor Anna Wintour made a dame at Palace ceremony

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Anna Wintour received the honour for services to fashion and journalism

Vogue editor Anna Wintour has been made a dame at Buckingham Palace for services to fashion and journalism.

British-born Wintour, 67, has been the editor of American Vogue for almost 30 years.

With her trademark bob and dark glasses, she has earned a reputation as one of fashion's most influential, and formidable, commentators.

Wintour, named in the New Year Honours list, spoke briefly to the Queen at the ceremony, smiling broadly.

The Queen struggled to attach the insignia to the editor's pink belted Chanel outfit: "She couldn't find where to put the brooch," said Wintour.

"I congratulated her on Prince Philip's service because obviously that's so remarkable and such an inspiration to us all," the fashion editor told reporters.

The ceremony at Buckingham Palace also saw James Jones, the former bishop of Liverpool, knighted for his work with the families of the Hillsborough victims.

The 68-year-old, who is now assistant bishop in the Diocese of York, chaired the panel which saw the eventual release of files relating to the 1989 disaster.

The Times political cartoonist Peter Brookes, 73, received a CBE for services to the media and singer Marty Wilde - a rock'n'roll star who rose to fame alongside Sir Cliff Richard in the 1950s - received an MBE for services to popular music.

Image copyright CARLO ALLEGRI Image caption Wintour is considered one of fashion's most influential figures

Wintour, who was raised in London to a British father and an American mother, was formerly editor of British Vogue, before taking the helm at its US sister publication in 1988.

She is credited with having turned American Vogue into one of the world's top fashion publications, where her no-nonsense style of micro-management earned her the nickname 'Nuclear Wintour'.

She is widely assumed to have been the inspiration for the character of Miranda (played by Meryl Streep) in the hit film The Devil Wears Prada, which was based on a book written by her former personal assistant, Lauren Weisberger.

In 2013, she was also named artistic director of publisher Conde Nast.

Earlier this week, Wintour attended the Met Gala in New York, the annual society fund-raiser which Wintour herself organises to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The event is hailed as one of the key events in the fashion calendar.

Over the years, she has raised around $150m (£116m) for that institute, which was named in her honour in 2014. The 2016 gala raised around $13.5m, and tickets for this year's event were reportedly $30,000 (£23,000) a head.

