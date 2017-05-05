EdStorm return to the stage in London
- 5 May 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
-
LCD Soundsystem, Blondie and Jonas Blue have tracks on for New Music Friday, Carly Simon sings the 'lost' fourth verse of You're So Vain for the first time, Ed Sheeran joins his mate Stormzy on stage plus Serge from Kasabian predicts who would win in a fight between singer Tom and himself.
