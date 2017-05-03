Brad Pitt reveals therapy after divorce from Angelina Jolie

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pitt's latest movie War Machine is released later this month

Brad Pitt has revealed he has quit drinking and started therapy to help him get through his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

His interview with GQ Style marks the first time the actor has spoken publicly about the split.

"I just started therapy," Pitt said. "I love it. I love it. I went through two therapists to get to the right one."

He admitted to heavy drinking and pot smoking in the past and said he cut himself off emotionally from others.

"I'm personally very retarded when it comes to taking inventory of my emotions. I'm much better at covering up," the star added.

'Boozing too much'

Jolie announced in September 2016 that she was filing for divorce from the actor. The couple had been together since 2004 but only married in 2014.

The pair became embroiled in a bitter child custody dispute in the months following the announcement of their split.

Pitt was investigated for possible child abuse after losing his temper in front of some of the children, but was later cleared of the allegations.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September

The actor said the split with Jolie had been a "huge generator for change".

"I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something," he said.

"I'm really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family.

"But even this last year, you know - things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much."

Pitt said he loved wine, adding "truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good."

The actor said he has now replaced alcohol with cranberry juice and fizzy water.

Regarding the divorce, Pitt said he and Jolie had decided to abandon the path of "vitriolic hatred" and work together to sort out their issues, adding they were committed to resolving matters amicably and privately.

Pitt also said he was finding solace in working creatively with his hands: "I'm making everything. I'm working with clay, plaster, rebar, wood."

Speaking more widely about his career, he said: "I don't really think of myself much as an actor anymore. It takes up so little of my year and my focus.

"Film feels like a cheap pass for me, as a way to get at those hard feelings. It doesn't work anymore, especially being a dad."

