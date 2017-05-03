Michael Buble to appear at Canadian awards
- 3 May 2017
Entertainment & Arts
Michael Buble is to be honoured at a Canadian Awards ceremony in what could be his family's first public appearance since son Noah responded well to cancer treatment. Plus Radiohead include their 'greatest' unreleased song in a 20th anniversary re-release of their seminal album OK Computer and more in Music News LIVE.
