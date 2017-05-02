Peter Kay says no more Car Share

Image copyright BBC/Goodnight Vienna Productions Image caption Viewers won't get to see any more of John (Peter Kay) and Kayleigh (Sian Gibson)

Peter Kay has said there will be no more episodes of TV sitcom Car Share.

Series two reaches its climax on BBC One later, but many fans have already seen the finale on BBC iPlayer and know what happens between John and Kayleigh.

But the star told BBC Radio Manchester there will be no series three and no Christmas specials.

Asked whether John would ever switch from Forever FM to Radio Manchester, Kay replied: "There's not going to be a series three so it won't ever happen."

He added: "You've got to get out while the going's good. No Christmas special, no."

Viewers have been waiting throughout series two to find out whether John - played by Kay - finally gets together with his passenger Kayleigh, played by Sian Gibson.

'Quit while you're ahead'

Kay said: "I am absolutely delighted and overwhelmed by everybody's support and the fact that everyone's loved it so much has been wonderful for everyone who's made it, but you're better quitting while you're ahead.

"There's only so much you can do in a car and the last thing you want to do is ruin it because I think it's a lovely thing.

"It's been wonderful working with Sian, who's one of my closest friends in the world. We have a good laugh but I think sometimes you've got to just leave things.

"You need good ideas - that's the problem. You need good strong stories. A lot of series tend to go on for one series too many, especially with comedies, and I think people say 'ooh, it's gone off, that'.

More Phoenix Nights?

"If you're struggling and you just get a sense when you're writing that you might be running out of ideas, that's when I think you should walk away."

Kay, who also co-writes and directs Car Share, also revealed he's had the opportunity to make more of his Channel 4 comedy Phoenix Nights - but hasn't got around to it.

He said: "I love Phoenix Nights and I would love to go back. I've got a lot of ideas about Phoenix Nights.

"In fact there's a whole series three been written for about 15 years but so many things get in the way in life like touring and being a father. Real life continues and Car Share takes about a year to make and edit."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.