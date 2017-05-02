Janet Jackson to resume tour after having son

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jackson completed 33 dates of her Unbreakable tour before postponing the rest of the concerts

Pop star Janet Jackson has announced she will resume her world tour in September, after postponing 75 dates last year in order to start a family.

The 50-year-old gave birth to her first son, Eissa, on 3 January. In a video message to fans, she described him as "so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby".

She also addressed her separation from the baby's father, Wissam Al Mana.

"We are in court and the rest is in God's hands," said Jackson.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Janet Jackson and Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana had been married for five years

As for the tour, it will resume on 7 September in Lafayette, Louisiana, followed by a further 55 dates in the US and Canada this autumn.

The star has yet to confirm whether the 21 European dates - including shows in London, Manchester and Glasgow - will be rescheduled.

Jackson said she had decided to rename the project, formerly The Unbreakable Tour, as The State of the World Tour.

"It's not about politics," she said. "It's about people, the world, relationships and just love."

State of the World is a track from her 1989 album Rhythm Nation, which addresses homelessness, child poverty and drug addiction.

'Excited'

The star announced the new tour dates a week after a fan sued concert promoter Live Nation over the US dates, some of which were postponed several times before Jackson became pregnant.

According to TMZ, Tiana Adams claimed the company had tried to get out of issuing refunds by treating the tour as "rescheduled" and not "cancelled".

Ending her video message, Jackson thanked fans for their "patience" while she put the tour on hold.

"I am so excited. I cannot wait to see you on stage."



