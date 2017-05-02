Painting the town Ed
- 2 May 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Reports Cheryl and her partner One Direction's Liam Payne have named their son Bear, organisers of the aborted Fyre Festival in the Bahamas are being sued, Radiohead tease fans with new tweet, a new portrait of Ed Shern unveiled, plus Janet Jackson confirms a split from her husband and is to resume her world tour.
