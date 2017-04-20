Bake Off to extend to 75 minutes on C4

Image copyright PA Image caption Spot the difference: Paul Hollywood, Sandi Toksvig, Noel Fielding and Prue Leith

The new Great British Bake Off is to extend to 75 minutes when it moves to Channel 4 later this year.

The extra 15 minutes will mean that fans will still get an hour of the show, not including adverts.

Comedian Jo Brand has also announced she will join the channel with her spin-off programme, The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

Brand described herself "as a completely mediocre baker... but lover of all things spongy and tarty".

"I am really looking forward to another Extra Slice and all the fun and frolics that brings," she added.

Image caption Brand invites her audience of Bake Off fans to bring in their own cakes

Image copyright BBC/Love Productions Image caption Mostly gone but not forgotten: Paul Hollywood, Sue Perkins, Mary Berry and Mel Giedroyc

