Lauren Hutton, 73, models underwear for Calvin Klein

An advert for Calvin Klein underwear featuring 73-year-old Lauren Hutton looks set to reignite the debate about ageism in the fashion industry.

The minute-long promo sees the American Gigolo star modelling lingerie alongside the likes of Kirsten Dunst and Rashida Jones from The Office.

Vogue praised the ad, directed by Sofia Coppola, for proving "there's no age limit to being an underwear model".

Yet other outlets have taken issue with Hutton's fleeting appearance.

"Her screen time is a fraction of that of the younger women present," writes New Zealand publication Stuff.

Image copyright Calvin Klein Image caption The septuagenarian makes a brief appearance at the end of the advert

Hutton, who began her career as a model before turning to acting, has made a low-key return to modelling in recent years.

She has been seen in campaigns for the J.Crew line and appeared as a catwalk model during last year's Milan Fashion Week.

Her latest gig follows 94-year-old fashion maven Iris Apfel being hired as the face of Australian fashion label Blue Illusion and Citroen's DS 3.

Christie Brinkley, 63, also appeared recently on the cover of Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit Issue.

Harvey Nichols also made headlines last year for running an ad in Vogue featuring a 100-year old model.

