BP Portrait Award: All female sitters on shortlist

Image copyright Thomas Ehretsmann Image caption Ehretsmann depicted his pregnant wife Caroline in his shortlisted portrait

The shortlist for this year's BP Portrait Award has been announced, featuring an all-female line-up of sitters.

All three of the artists responsible for the works are male.

Thomas Ehretsmann is shortlisted for his portrayal of his pregnant wife, while Antony Williams painted model Emma Bruce posing nude.

Benjamin Sullivan's depiction of his wife breastfeeding their daughter is also nominated.

This year marks the first time Williams and Ehretsmann have been considered for the top prize, but both have had works selected for exhibition in previous years.

Image copyright Benjamin Sullivan Image caption Benjamin Sullivan painted his wife nursing their baby daughter

All artworks nominated for the annual BP Portrait Award, including the three works shortlisted for first prize, will be displayed at The National Portrait Gallery in London from 22 June.

The winner will be awarded £30,000 in prize money as well as a gallery commission worth £5,000.

Image copyright Antony Williams Image caption Antony Williams's portrait is of his model and friend Emma Bruce

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.