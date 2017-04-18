Will and Grace star: Revival will be 'topical'

Megan Mullally, who plays Karen in Will and Grace, has suggested that the presidency of Donald Trump will be mentioned in the new series.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live Afternoon Edition, Mullally said: "The show was not only funny but topical, so the elephant in the room that has now burst out of the room and is now straddling the earth will be mentioned from time to time."

NBC announced the comedy would be returning for a 10-episode series in 2017.