Coldplay vs Coldplay at Ivor Novello Awards

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The band are recognised for two singles from their album A Head Full of Dreams

Coldplay's dominance of UK radio is highlighted at this year's Ivor Novello Awards, where the band are nominated twice for "most performed song".

Both Adventure of a Lifetime and Hymn for the Weekend are up for the prize, which recognises the most-played song on radio, TV and online last year.

But they face stiff competition from Adele's When We Were Young - the category's only other nominee.

The winner will be revealed at a ceremony in London next month.

Nick Cave's devastating Skeleton Tree is among the three releases up for the best album prize.

Cave was in the process of writing the album when, in July 2015, his 15-year-old son died after accidentally falling from a cliff near the family's home in Brighton. The tragedy looms over the record, which received some of the best reviews of Cave's career.

Also up for best album are the retro-soul of Michael Kiwanuka's Love and Hate, and the futuristic funk of Laura Mvula's The Dreaming Room.

Kiwanuka and Mvula are also in the running for best song musically and lyrically - for the singles Black Man in a White World and Overcome respectively. They are up against rock band Mystery Jets for their track Telomere.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best song musically and lyrically

Black Man in a White World - Michael Kiwanuka

Overcome - Laura Mvula

Telomere - Mystery Jets

Best contemporary song

Lovesick - Mura Masa ft A$AP Rocky

Man - Skepta

Sexual - Neiked ft Dyo

Most performed work

Adventure of a Lifetime - Coldplay

Hymn for the Weekend - Coldplay

When We Were Young - Adele

Best album

Love and Hate - Michael Kiwanuka

Skeleton Tree - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

The Dreaming Room - Laura Mvula

Best film score

High Rise - Clint Mansell

Kubo and the Two Strings - Dario Marianelli

My Scientology Movie - Dan Jones

Best television soundtrack

The Collection - Dominik Scherrer

Witness for the Prosecution - Paul Englishby

War and Peace - Martin Phipps

The Ivor Novellos are highly regarded within the music industry because they are voted for by songwriters and composers.

Now in their 62nd year, the awards have honoured the work of more than 750 songwriters and composers, including the Beatles, Kate Bush and Sir Elton John.

Last year's ceremony saw Adele named songwriter of the year, while Damon Albarn won the lifetime achievement award.

The recipients of all this year's prizes will be announced at the ceremony on 18 May.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.