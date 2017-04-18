Did critics like the latest Marvel Guardians movie?

Image copyright Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 isn't out until 5 May but in an unusual move, Marvel has allowed a group of critics to offer their verdict extra early.

The film was unveiled for a group of press on Monday night who have been allowed to offer reaction as long as they don't give away any spoilers.

And it's all looking pretty positive for the team of superheroes.

Collider.com's Steven Weintraub tweeted that the film "kept a smile on my face from beginning to end."

He added: "Funny, action packed, emotional, and tons of surprises. Thumbs up."

Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch tweeted: "Don't think I've heard so much laughter at a press screening. People seemed to really be digging Guardians Vol. 2. Can't say more (yet)."

Fandango's Erik Davies wrote: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is exciting, funny, gorgeous & a helluva tearjerker. For many, it will become their new favourite Marvel movie."

And Mashable's movie reporter Angie J Han tweeted: "I say without hyperbole: #GotGVol2 is MCU at its very best. Grand adventure with intimate stakes. Uses every damn colour in the crayon box."

Guardians 2 picks up on the adventures of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel).

Official reviews aren't due out until next week so the fact Disney and Marvel relaxed the rules on this occasion is probably a sign of how confident they are about the sequel.

The film opens in the UK on 28 April and in the US on 5 May.

And there's more good news for Guardians fans - director James Gunn announced on Facebook earlier that he would be returning to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"In the end, my love for Rocket, Groot, Gamora, Star-Lord, Yondu, Mantis, Drax, and Nebula - and some of the other forthcoming heroes - goes deeper than you guys can possibly imagine, and I feel they have more adventures to go on and things to learn about themselves and the wonderful and sometimes terrifying universe we all inhabit," he told fans in his post on Tuesday.

