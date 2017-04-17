Dean Gaffney to return to EastEnders

Dean Gaffney will return to EastEnders after several years away from the soap, the BBC has announced.

The actor said he felt "so lucky" to be reprising his role as the Walford regular Robbie Jackson.

He previously starred in the show from 1993 until 2003 but has made the occasional brief appearance since then.

Gaffney said: "I'm really happy to be back. I'm so lucky to be given the chance to work again with such a talented group of people."

Robbie was a troublesome teenager when he first arrived in Albert Square 24 years ago - but he soon became a favourite with viewers.

Fans will have to wait to find out why the character is returning to the series, as details of his comeback storyline are not yet known.

