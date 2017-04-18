Ed Sheeran to appear on Desert Island Discs

Image caption Sheeran's interview will air on BBC Radio 4 on Sunday 7 May

We hope Ed Sheeran's campfire building skills are up to scratch, as he's just been announced as the next Desert Island Discs castaway.

The singer will guest on the long-running BBC Radio 4 programme when it returns for its new series next month.

Sheeran has already recorded his appearance, which will air on Sunday 7 May, with presenter Kirsty Young.

He will choose the eight songs he would most want to have with him if he was stranded on a desert island.

Sheeran has been going from strength to strength this year, with his latest album Divide topping the charts and its lead single Shape of You enjoying a 13-week reign at number one.

Desert Island Discs has been running for 75 years - an anniversary it celebrated in January with an appearance from David Beckham.

What is Desert Island Discs?

A famous guest is cast away on a fictional desert island each week

They can choose eight songs, a book and a luxury item to take with them

Guests have to choose one of the records they would save if a storm hit the desert island

The programme is hosted by Kirsty Young, who took over presenting duties from Sir Michael Parkinson in 2006

Desert Island Discs has an on-air audience of 2.8 million

