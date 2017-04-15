Contemporary dancer Nafisah Baba performs for a place in the Grand Final of BBC Young Dancer.

The competition is for dancers aged 16-21 across four categories - ballet, contemporary, street dance and South Asian dance.

London's Sadler's Wells hosts the final on Saturday 22 April. Five outstanding young performers compete for the overall title.

Presented by Anita Rani and Ore Oduba with legendary ballerina Darcey Bussell, the evening is a unique opportunity for these young dancers to perform in front many of the UK's leading dance figures.

