Neil Bartlett and Paris Lees on homosexuality bill

It is 50 years since the Sexual Offences Act 1967 was passed, decriminalising homosexual acts in private between two men in England and Wales.

Theatre director and novelist Neil Bartlett was just nine years old at the time of the bill. He tells Radio 4's The World at One how it affected his teenage years.

Paris Lees is a writer and presenter. She was the first transgender person to appear on Question Time. She says it is interesting that "kids today cannot believe that [homosexuality] used to be illegal".