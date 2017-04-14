George Lucas honours 'the boss' Carrie Fisher
Star Wars creator George Lucas called the late Carrie Fisher "the boss" in an emotional tribute speech.
Speaking at Florida's Star Wars Celebration exhibition, he said the Princess Leia star was "very strong, smart, funny, bold, tough".
"She was brilliant, and obviously we will all miss her, but she will always be the princess who took command and never backed down," he added.
The actress died last year aged 60, days after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Lucas added: "She was the boss. It was her war, and when I cast it, I said I want somebody young to play the part.
"When Carrie came in, she was that character. There are not very many people like her. They are one in a billion. For this particular part, it was absolutely perfect."
The celebration also saw other stars from the film series take to the stage, including Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, who will appear in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is released in December.
"My mom, like Leia, was never afraid to speak her mind," she said.
Star Wars Celebration is a fan experience which features interview panels, exhibitions, merchandise stalls and autograph signing. Here are some of the other stars from the sci-fi extravaganza who took part:
