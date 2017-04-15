Ella Fitzgerald: A 'puritan in bohemia'

Ella Fitzgerald was one of the most popular artists of the 20th century. She was a pioneer of the scat singing style and her ‘Songbook’ albums are an essential part of the American music canon.

This month would have been her 100th birthday, and the singer Mica Paris is releasing an album interpreting her songs, and performing it live at the Cheltenham and Love Supreme Jazz Festivals.

Join Mica Paris and author of Ella Fitzgerald: A Biography of the First Lady of Jazz, Stuart Nicholson, for a trip down jazz memory lane on the Today programme.