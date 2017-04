Daniel Mays has said he believes Line of Duty will "run and run".

Mays, who played Danny Waldron in 2016's third series, told BBC Radio 5 live's Afternoon Edition he was very pleased with his Bafta TV nomination for the role, adding it was great to be "acknowledged".

The actor said Jed Mercurio's writing on the police drama was the "best" he had ever worked with.