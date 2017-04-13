Katie Price calls for online trolls register

Katie Price has told 5 live "something should be done" about online trolls and cyber-bullies.

The former glamour model is calling for an online register of trolls to be set up, after her son Harvey was bullied online.

Speaking to 5 live's Stephen Chittenden, Katie said: "To me, there's nothing really in place for it [online bullying].

"You can get done for racism, but it's not enough."

