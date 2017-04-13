Nicole Kidman leads Cannes Film Festival line-up

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Kidman will be seen in the second series of Jane Campion's Top of the Lake

Nicole Kidman fans may want to head to the French Riviera next month - the star is in four productions that will be shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

Two of the Australian actress's films will be in competition for the Palme d'Or, both also starring Colin Farrell.

They are Sofia Coppola's One is The Beguiled and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

Her sci-fi rom com How to Talk to Girls at Parties and an episode of TV drama Top of the Lake will also be screened.

Elsewhere, multiple Oscar-winning director Alejandro Inarritu will show a short virtual reality film titled Carne Y Arena (Flesh And Sand).

Filmed by renowned cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, the experimental film will explore the experience of a group of immigrants and refugees crossing the border between Mexico and the US, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is a theme explored by a number of film-makers. Happy End by Austria's Michael Haneke is another refugee story, this time set in Calais.

Image copyright Sundance Institute Image caption An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power focuses on Al Gore's climate campaigning

Actress Vanessa Redgrave also examines the refugee experience in her directorial debut, Sea Sorrow.

Among the big-name directors competing for the Palme d'Or are Michel Hazanavicius, the man behind the Oscar-winning silent movie The Artist, whose film Le Redoutable is about the romance between director Jean-Luc Godard and actress Anne Wiazemsky.

Carol director Todd Haynes will premiere his period drama Wonderstruck, starring Julianne Moore.

Lynne Ramsay is the only British director with a film in competition. Her latest feature, a thriller titled You Were Never Really Here, stars Joaquin Phoenix.

Films in competition

Arnaud Desplechin - Les Fantomes D'Ismael

Fatih Akin - Aus dem Nichts (In the Fade)

Noah Baumbach - The Meyerowitz Stories

Bong Joon-Ho - Okja

Robin Campillo - 120 Battements Par Minute

Sofia Coppola - The Beguiled

Jacques Doillon - Rodin

Michael Haneke - Happy End

Todd Haynes - Wonderstruck

Michel Hazanavicius - Le Redoutable

Hong Sangsoo - Geu-Hu (The Day After)

Naomi Kawase - Hikari (Radiance)

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Sergei Loznitsa - A Gentle Creature

Kornel Mundruczo - Jupiter's Moon

Francois Ozon - L'Amant Double

Lynne Ramsay - You Were Never Really Here

Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie - Good Time

Andrey Zvyagintsev - Nelyubov (Loveless)

As usual, there will be a number of special screenings out of competition. This year, Barack Obama and Donald Trump will be seen in a An Inconvenient Sequel, Al Gore's follow-up to his 2006 climate change documentary An Inconvenient Truth.

The Cannes Film Festival runs from 17 to 28 May 2017.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.