Entertainment news round-up: 9 - 15 April

It's been another busy week in the world of entertainment.

The first official photo of the new Bake Off line-up was released, University Challenge came to its nail-biting conclusion, the new editor of British Vogue was revealed and Sesame Street's first autistic character made her debut.

Here's a round-up of some things you might have missed:

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption The first official photo of the new line-up for The Great British Bake Off was released. Paul Hollywood (left) and Prue Leith (right) will judge, while Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding (centre) well serve as hosts

Image copyright Rex/Shutterstock Image caption Edward Enninful made history as he was hired as the new editor of British Vogue, taking over from Alexandra Shulman. He will be the first man to edit the magazine

Image caption University Challenge came to a nail biting end this week - Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull have been the breakout stars of the current series, going viral on social media.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ed Sheeran settled a $20m (£13.8m) copyright infringement claim against him in the US, over his hit song Photograph. Songwriters Thomas Leonard and Martin Harrington claimed it had a similar structure to their song, Amazing, which was released by X Factor's Matt Cardle in 2012.

Image caption John Cleese had said there was 'no way' he'd work again at the BBC but now he's signed up to star in the sitcom Edith, reuniting him with his Clockwise co-star Alison Steadman.

Image caption Tom Hiddleston won a Golden Globe for the Night Manager but this week he missed out on a Bafta nomination for the role. The Crown led the way with five nods, with Damilola, Our Loved Boy, Fleabag and Happy Valley up for three each.

Image copyright Sesame Workshop Image caption The first Sesame Street muppet with autism, Julia, made her debut on the children's TV show in the US this week.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It was announced that Jude Law will play young Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts sequel, following in the footsteps of Richard Harris and Sir Michael Gambon, who shared the role of Harry's headmaster in the Potter films.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Comedian Charlie Murphy, the older brother of actor Eddie Murphy, died of leukaemia at the age of 57. He starred on comedian Dave Chappelle's show and also appeared in films including Jungle Fever, Night at the Museum and Lottery Ticket.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sylvester Stallone is suing film studio Warner Bros over profits he says he is owed from the 1993 film Demolition Man. He says Demolition Man made at least $125m at the box office, and under his deal with the studio, he is entitled to at least 15% of that.

