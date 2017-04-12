Jude Law to play young Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts sequel

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Law is one of the few English actors not to have appeared in a Harry Potter film

JK Rowling's Dumbledore is to have a new face - and it belongs to Jude Law.

The Oscar-nominated actor will play the young Albus in the sequel to Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Law's casting sees him follow in the footsteps of Richard Harris and Sir Michael Gambon, who shared the role of Harry's headmaster in the Potter films.

The new film, due out in November 2018, will depict the character before he became head of Hogwarts.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Richard Harris and Sir Michael Gambon previously played Dumbledore on screen

Directed by David Yates, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 will see Eddie Redmayne reprise his role as "magizoologist" Newt Scamander.

"Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I've long admired and I'm looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him," said Yates in a statement.

"I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as JK Rowling reveals this very different time in his life."

The new film will also see Johnny Depp return as Gellert Grindelwald, the villainous wizard briefly seen at the end of the first Fantastic Beasts film.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Harris played the Hogwarts headmaster in two films before his death in 2002

Warner Bros president Toby Emmerich said: "As fans ourselves, we are thrilled to have Jude Law joining the Fantastic Beasts cast, playing a character so universally adored.

"Jude has been a member of the Warner Bros family for years and we're excited to embark on this new adventure with him."

Born in south London in 1972, Law has received Oscar nominations for his roles in 1999's The Talented Mr Ripley and 2003's Cold Mountain.

He also plays Doctor Watson in Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes films and can currently be seen in HBO's The Young Pope.

