Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie set for Broadway

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brendon Urie is already known for his theatrical stage performances

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie is leaping from the gig circuit to a Broadway theatre and joining the cast of the musical Kinky Boots.

The rock singer will don the show's flamboyant footwear to play Charlie Price, the young man who takes over his family's struggling shoe factory.

He said it was "a dream come true" and will appear from 26 May for 10 weeks.

His band had their first US number one and a Grammy nomination for best rock album with 2016's Death of a Bachelor.

Urie is already known for his theatrical stage performances, so it may not be such a big step to become the star of a Broadway show.

Kinky Boots has music by pop star Cyndi Lauper and won six Tony Awards in 2013.

