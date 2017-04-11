Minicab driver cleared over ballet star Jonathan Ollivier's death

Image copyright New Adventures Image caption Jonathan Ollivier was aged 38 when he died

A minicab driver has been cleared of causing the death of ballet star Jonathan Ollivier by careless driving.

Ollivier, 38, suffered fatal head injuries after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a car in Clerkenwell, central London, on his way to a performance in August 2015.

The cab driver was Abdul Qayyum, 44, from Slough, Berkshire.

He was found not guilty of death by careless driving on Tuesday after a trial at the Old Bailey in London.

Ollivier made his name with Matthew Bourne's company New Adventures, playing The Swan in Swan Lake and Speight in Play Without Words.

He had been on his way to perform in Bourne's production of The Car Man at Sadler's Wells Theatre.

After the accident, the choreographer described Ollivier as "one of the most charismatic and powerful dancers of his generation".

