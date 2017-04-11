Bafta TV Awards: Tom Hiddleston and The Night Manager miss out

Image caption Hiddleston won a Golden Globe for his work in the John le Carre drama

Tom Hiddleston has surprisingly missed out on a Bafta TV Award nomination for his role in The Night Manager.

The British star had been expected to be up for lead actor after winning a Golden Globe for his work.

Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie were also passed over for their roles in the BBC drama, although Tom Hollander was recognised for best supporting actor.

Netflix's royal series The Crown leads the way with five nods, including best drama and lead actress for Claire Foy.

Damilola, Our Loved Boy - about the murdered schoolboy Damilola Taylor - receives three nominations, as do Fleabag and Happy Valley.

Shows with most nominations

Image copyright Netflix

The Crown - 5

Damilola, Our Loved Boy - 3

Fleabag - 3

Happy Valley - 3

See the full nominations list

The Crown is the main beneficiary of a rule change that means shows can be nominated in the main categories if they have mainly British talent, but haven't been made for a British broadcaster.

That means the field is even more competitive than before, according to Bafta chair Jane Lush - which is one factor explaining why The Night Manager has missed out.

"There is so much investment in drama now that the competition is incredibly fierce," she said.

Bafta juries have more big shows to consider when settling on the shortlists, she said. "Whereas a few years ago people were choosing four [nominees] out of six contenders for drama series, they're now probably looking at 10 or even more.

"So it has just got increasingly competitive when the awards season comes around."

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Coltrane, previously recognised for Cracker, is up again for National Treasure

Robbie Coltrane has been nominated for his fifth Bafta TV award for his role as a comedian accused of historic sex crimes in Channel 4's National Treasure.

His competition includes Benedict Cumberbatch, up for his role as Richard III in The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses.

Foy's fellow contenders in the leading actress category include Happy Valley's Sarah Lancashire and Nikki Amuka-Bird, recognised for her work in the BBC's adaptation of Zadie Smith's NW.

Happy Valley is up for best drama series alongside The Crown, as are ITV's The Durrells and the BBC's War and Peace.

But there is no room in that category for The Night Manager - despite it being shortlisted for six Bafta Craft Awards last month.

Nor is there a space for Coronation Street in the soap and continuing drama category, where preference has been given to Casualty, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Image caption Olivia Colman and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are both recognised for Fleabag

Colman may not have been recognised for The Night Manager, but she is up for best female comedy performance for her role in BBC Three's Fleabag.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the show's creator, is nominated alongside her in that category, while the show is also up for best scripted comedy.

Foy, who was up for lead actress last year for Wolf Hall, receives her second nomination in consecutive years, this time for playing the young Queen Elizabeth II.

Three of her co-stars in The Crown - Jared Harris, John Lithgow and Vanessa Kirby - are also recognised, for playing King George VI, Winston Churchill and Princess Margaret respectively.

Strictly Come Dancing is nominated for best entertainment programme, with an additional nomination for Claudia Winkleman for best entertainment performance.

The winners will be announced at London's Royal Festival Hall on 14 May.

