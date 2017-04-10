John Ridley on the UK police's 'black power desk'
John Ridley's Guerilla tells story of UK Black Panthers

10 April 2017 Last updated at 15:30 BST

The Black Panthers were seen as the militant wing in the struggle to win civil rights for black people in the United States but there was a Black Panther party in the UK too.

The police set up a special unit to try to thwart the party's activities and their 'black power desk' is the subject of a new television series Guerilla by American screenwriter, John Ridley.

Best known for winning an Oscar for writing Twelve Years A Slave, John Ridley told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that people in the US are brought up to believe the UK is a moral leader in the world but when the UK falls down in certain areas it shows they are only human.

