John Ridley's Guerilla tells story of UK Black Panthers

The Black Panthers were seen as the militant wing in the struggle to win civil rights for black people in the United States but there was a Black Panther party in the UK too.

The police set up a special unit to try to thwart the party's activities and their 'black power desk' is the subject of a new television series Guerilla by American screenwriter, John Ridley.

Best known for winning an Oscar for writing Twelve Years A Slave, John Ridley told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that people in the US are brought up to believe the UK is a moral leader in the world but when the UK falls down in certain areas it shows they are only human.