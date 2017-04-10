Should autocues be used in theatres?

Should autocues be used on stage to help actors? Or is it cheating? The production company Complicite has been criticised for using one in their production, The Kid Stays in the Picture, currently at the Royal Court.

Michael Simkins argues the move could be a dangerous one for actors. He told the Today programme "once you start handing the knowledge of your lines over... to the mixing desk, you are really selling your soul, the last part of the stage actors craft". He's joined by theatre and arts writer Kate Bassett.