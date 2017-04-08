Ivette Ivens captures the bond between generations

1:54
2 April 2017
8 April 2017 Last updated at 00:59 BST
Ivette Ivens is most famous for her images showing the bond between baby and mother through breastfeeding.
In her new series, 'Generations', she goes closer to home to explore a different bond, the one between grandparents and grandchildren.
Since moving to the US, she only sees her parents once a year.
As her parents get older, she wanted to capture the close relationship between her children and parents in their annual meetings.
She told Dan Damon about the project.