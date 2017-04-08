Ivette Ivens captures the bond between generations

Ivette Ivens is most famous for her images showing the bond between baby and mother through breastfeeding.

In her new series, 'Generations', she goes closer to home to explore a different bond, the one between grandparents and grandchildren.

Since moving to the US, she only sees her parents once a year.

As her parents get older, she wanted to capture the close relationship between her children and parents in their annual meetings.

She told Dan Damon about the project.