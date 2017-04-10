More young people using libraries, study finds

Image copyright iStock

The number of young people in the UK using libraries has increased over the last five years, according to new research.

A comprehensive study by the Carnegie UK Trust looked at the habits of 10,000 people across the country.

People aged 15-24 in England were the most likely age group to use libraries.

But the data didn't show what they were using them for - so it could be for the computers and free internet.

The results suggested that around half of the population of the UK and Ireland continue to use libraries.

Nearly half (46%) of people aged 25 to 34 still visit them according to the study - a rise of 2%.

However, overall library use in England declined by 4% over five years with the public using libraries less frequently.

There was also a drop in the number of older people using libraries.

The study involved 5,000 interviews which took place in 2011, and a further 5,000 interviews last year.

Researchers then compared the two sets of data, which was broken down by region.

The highest levels of library use were in Scotland and Ireland, with the lowest in Northern Ireland.

