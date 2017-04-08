Entertainment news round-up: 2 - 8 April

Another busy week in the entertainment world has ended, which has seen the first images from the Dirty Dancing remake released, Kendall Jenner's TV ad pulled by Pepsi, Barry Manilow opening up about his sexuality and a cartoon secret finally revealed.
Here's a round-up of some things you might have missed:
Actor Harrison Ford was said to be "very happy" after being told he won't face any penalties for mistakenly landing his single-engine plane on a US airport taxiway.
The seventh season of The Walking Dead ended with a regular character meeting their demise - but showrunner Scott Gimple promised series eight would be even more intense.
Prince Philip awarded Kylie Minogue a special prize honouring her contribution to Anglo-Australian relations. The singer said she was a "proud Aussie, but Britain has a very strong place in my heart".
Pepsi pulled its advert featuring TV star Kendall Jenner, admitting the ad "missed the mark" after complaints it trivialised recent street protests across the US.
Shia LaBeouf's film failed to set the UK box office alight when it sold just one ticket in its opening weekend.
Singer Barry Manilow spoke for the first time about being gay, saying he kept his sexuality secret for years out of fear of disappointing his fans.
Thirty years since Johnny and Baby first hit cinema screens, Dirty Dancing is set to return to TV screens in a three-hour remake. Abigail Breslin, who takes on the role of Baby, shared the first images on social media.
And Disney animators revealed the answer to the question we've all wondered - why do cartoon characters only have three fingers?
Media captionThe animators behind a new Disney TV show reveal some of the tricks of the trade.
