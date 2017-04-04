Are these the best 21st Century TV dramas?

The Radio Times has revealed the best television dramas of the 21st Century, as voted for by its readers.

The poll was split into six categories and TV fans can now vote for the overall winner - in the meantime, here are the dramas that triumphed in each category.

Best period drama - Call the Midwife

Image caption The BBC One drama follows the lives of a group of midwives working in the poverty-stricken East End of London in the 1950s and 60s.

Runners-up: Poldark, North & South, Downton Abbey, Wolf Hall

Best US drama - The West Wing

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Martin Sheen played President Josiah Bartlet in the American political drama

Runners-up: The Good Wife, Game of Thrones, Mad Men, Breaking Bad

Best contemporary drama - The Night Manager

Image copyright BBC/The Ink Factory/Des Willie Image caption The Night Manager was a big winner at the Golden Globes earlier this year

Runners-up: Last Tango in Halifax, Spooks, Doc Martin, Marvellous

Best foreign language drama - The Bridge

Image copyright BBC/Filmlance Int/Carolina Romare Image caption Sofia Helin played Swedish detective Saga Noren in The Bridge

Runners-up: The Killing, Inspector Montalbano, Borgen, Spiral

Best crime drama - Happy Valley

Image caption Sally Wainwright's award-winning Happy Valley stars Sarah Lancashire

Runners-up: Line of Duty, Foyle's War, Life on Mars, Endeavour

Best sci-fi & fantasy - Merlin

Image copyright BBC/Shine Image caption Fantasy drama Merlin was based on the legend of King Arthur and the wizard Merlin

Runners-up: Doctor Who, Being Human, In the Flesh, Misfits

So what do you think? Do you agree with the choices above? Or have the Radio Times readers got it wrong? Let us know your thoughts!

An overall winner from the six categories will be announced at the BFI Radio Times Festival in London on 9 April. Voting is open to the public until 1600 BST on the same day.

