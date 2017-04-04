Are these the best 21st Century TV dramas?
The Radio Times has revealed the best television dramas of the 21st Century, as voted for by its readers.
The poll was split into six categories and TV fans can now vote for the overall winner - in the meantime, here are the dramas that triumphed in each category.
Best period drama - Call the Midwife
Runners-up: Poldark, North & South, Downton Abbey, Wolf Hall
Best US drama - The West Wing
Runners-up: The Good Wife, Game of Thrones, Mad Men, Breaking Bad
Best contemporary drama - The Night Manager
Runners-up: Last Tango in Halifax, Spooks, Doc Martin, Marvellous
Best foreign language drama - The Bridge
Runners-up: The Killing, Inspector Montalbano, Borgen, Spiral
Best crime drama - Happy Valley
Runners-up: Line of Duty, Foyle's War, Life on Mars, Endeavour
Best sci-fi & fantasy - Merlin
Runners-up: Doctor Who, Being Human, In the Flesh, Misfits
So what do you think? Do you agree with the choices above? Or have the Radio Times readers got it wrong? Let us know your thoughts!
An overall winner from the six categories will be announced at the BFI Radio Times Festival in London on 9 April. Voting is open to the public until 1600 BST on the same day.
