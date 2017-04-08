TV feuds: The celebrities who can't get along off-screen

Image copyright BBC/Shine TV Image caption John Torode (left) says he and Gregg Wallace are not the best of friends

The ovens are on and the pots are simmering in the Masterchef kitchen with a new series having just begun on BBC One.

But host John Torode says all is not creamy between himself and fellow judge Gregg Wallace.

"It's funny, we've never been friends," he told the Daily Mirror, admitting they'd had "a couple of standoffs over the years", despite Wallace telling ITV's Lorraine Kelly the pair were "very close".

Behind-the-scenes differences are nothing new however - here's a look at some of the most famous off-screen TV feuds.

The Good Wife

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Good Wife stars Julianna Margulies (left) and Archie Panjabi stopped appearing together onscreen

There's nothing like the tension of a legal drama to keep viewers glued to their seats and The Good Wife more than fulfilled this brief.

But early in the show's history, rumours began to surface that all was not quite right between leading ladies Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi.

The pair played on-screen best friends who fell out in season two and then rarely interacted with each again - something which appeared to spill over into real life.

Panjabi left at the end of season six and her final scenes showed her sharing a drink with Margulies. But viewers were shocked to later find out they filmed the scene apart and they were stuck together in post-production afterwards.

Addressing the rumours surrounding her departure last year, Panjabi said: "In terms of anything that happened on The Good Wife, I think it's only respectful for it to stay on The Good Wife.

"It was time for me, for many reasons, to unzip the boots and step into another show."

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Janet Hubert (second right) continues to be unhappy with her former co-stars

Fans of the hit '90s US sitcom the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air were delighted last week when a cast reunion picture was posted on Instagram by Alfonso Ribiero.

But one person who wasn't so happy was Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv in the first three series of the hit show.

She wrote on Facebook in response: "There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level." Ouch.

The actress was sacked and replaced in 1993 after a conflict over money and egos with the show's star Will Smith.

Smith said later Hubert considered him the "antichrist" and "a snotty-nosed punk" and she wanted the comedy to be "The Aunt Viv of Bel Air Show".

In the years since, Hubert has been publicly vocal in her criticism of Smith and has also claimed he and Ribiero had "destroyed" her "20-year career with untruths".

More instalments of this feud may be yet to come.

American Idol

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mariah Carey (left) has made no secret of "hating" her time working with Nicki Minaj (right)

With two divas working together it was possibly inevitable there would be some fireworks.

So Mariah Carey saying she didn't exactly enjoy her time as a judge on 2012's American Idol while working with Nicki Minaj may not be a total surprise.

"Ugh. It was the most abusive experience," the singer said last year on a press tour.

There were many reports of on-set cat fighting and increasingly heated exchanges between the two stars, with producers forced to stop auditions at one point.

Footage of Minaj yelling at "her highness" Mariah emerged in the media, and the rapper claimed Carey didn't want another female star on the talent show "coming to steal her shine".

The rage spilled out onto social media and former US President Obama was even questioned about it on Miami radio station Y100's The Yo Show.

After just one series, both Carey and Minaj abandoned ship, with Mariah later saying in a radio interview she had "hated" every minute and it was like "working in hell with Satan". Miaow.

Spare a thought for poor Keith Urban who had to sit in between the pair to keep them apart.

Grey's Anatomy

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption TR Knight (left) was the subject of anti-gay remarks from Isaiah Washington

Bedside manner was lost on the hospital drama in 2007 when actor Isaiah Washington made an anti-gay comment about co-star TR Knight. during a heated argument on set.

He then denied the incident ever happened, while repeating the slur backstage at the Golden Globes in 2007.

The actor later said his comments had been "unacceptable in any context or circumstance" and agreed to therapy as "a necessary step".

US network ABC didn't renew his contract, although he did return for a guest appearance seven years later.

Not long after, it was Katherine Heigl who clashed with bosses over money and publicly criticised them by pulling out of the 2008 Emmys.

"I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination," the star said, after winning an award the previous year.

In early 2010 she was granted an 18-month early contract release, leading the show's creator Shonda Rhimes to tell Oprah Winfrey: "When people show you who they are, believe them."

Sex and the City

Image copyright Getty Images

Sex and the City followed the ups and downs of life for four inseparable women working and dating in New York.

They were close confidantes on screen but off screen there were persistent rumours that the cast didn't get on.

The show ran from 1998 until 2004 before two film versions in 2008 and 2010 and there were pretty constant stories of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall falling out as well as Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

Speaking to Marie Claire in 2010 Sarah Jessica Parker admitted that "sometimes feelings get hurt".

"When you're on set, you're working 90-hour weeks, you're never home, you're exhausted. There are times when all of us have been sensitive and sometimes feelings get hurt.

"But I don't have any regrets about how I've treated people."

And she was even still talking about it last year telling Howerd Stern how much the rumours upset her.

"These were people that I grew to love and admire, and was every day perfect, and were people desperately, hopelessly in love with each other? No, but this was a family of people who needed each other, and relied upon each other, and loved each other.

"And this sort of narrative, this ongoing catfight, it really upset me for a very long time."

Castle

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Despite being all smiles on screen, all was not well with Stana Katic and Nathan Fillion behind the camera

On screen, viewers saw Stana Katic and Nathan Fillion's bickering characters marry on the seventh season of long-running crime drama Castle.

But behind the scenes, the pair were reportedly sent to couples counselling by show bosses to resolve their differences.

"Stana and Nathan completely despise each other," an insider told Us Weekly. "They will not speak when they are off set, and this has been going on for seasons now."

Katic's agent denied the claim, saying she "had absolutely no issues" with her co-star, although another insider told the Hollywood Reporter the pair had "repeated clashes".

The actress announced last year she was leaving after season eight, tweeting: "To the fans: Thank you for your support."

US network ABC then decided to abruptly cancel the series, leading to a rushed ending and unhappy fans.

