Shia LaBeouf Trump protest shut down again after moving to Liverpool

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shia LaBeouf (left) launched the He Will Not Divide Us project on the day Mr Trump was inaugurated

An anti-Donald Trump art protest led by actor Shia LaBeouf, which moved to Liverpool after being forced out of the US, has been shut down after one day.

The project, a live stream entitled He Will Not Divide Us, began in New York in January but moved location twice when opponents tried to disrupt it.

It was taken on by the Fact arts centre in Liverpool on Wednesday.

But it was halted by police on Thursday when people climbed on to the roof to reach a flag that was being streamed.

The project has become a target for pro-Trump activists since it began at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York on 20 January - the day of the president's inauguration.

It was meant to be a live stream of people chanting "he will not divide us" for four years - but became the scene of numerous arrests and threats of violence.

Image copyright LaBeouf, Ronkko & Turner Image caption The flag was flown from the arts centre's roof - but soon became a target

The New York museum shut down the stream after three weeks and it moved to Albuquerque and then a secret location in the US, but each time disruption forced it to close.

LaBeouf is best known for films like Transformers, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, as well as his performance art.

'Dangerous illegal trespassing'

Speaking before its move to Liverpool, LaBeouf and his collaborators Nastja Ronkko and Luke Turner said: "Events have shown that America is simply not safe enough for this artwork to exist."

Fact said it was "pleased to be able to offer the support that the project needs". At Fact, the project took the form of a flag that was streamed online.

But a Merseyside Police statement said officers were called on Thursday after reports that a group of men "were believed to be trying to get to a flag on the roof of the building".

The statement continued: "The males had left the area when patrols arrived. Advice was given to staff at the venue about the location of the flag which has since been removed."

Fact said: "On police advice, Fact and LaBeouf, Ronkko & Turner have removed the installation HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US due to dangerous, illegal trespassing."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.