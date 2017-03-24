Strictly Come Dancing 'spectacular' cancelled

Image caption Left-right: Zoe Ball, Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Tess Daly

A Strictly Come Dancing live "spectacular" has experienced less than spectacular ticket sales, leading organisers to pull the plug.

The four-day event was to have been held at London's Excel Centre in June.

"Demand for this event has not been as strong as we had hoped so we've taken the difficult decision to cancel it," reads a post on its website.

The event had promised ticket holders "a day full of entertainment, dance, interviews, music, glamour and style".

Yet it had been criticised for imposing an additional fee on visitors to have photographs taken with the show's stars.

Image copyright @strictlyspec Image caption How organisers announced the cancellation on Twitter

Strictly Come Dancing: The Spectacular was due to have featured presenters Tess Daly and Zoe Ball alongside judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.

A number of the programme's celebrity contestants were also expected to attend, as were dancers Anton Du Beke, Gorka Marquez and Katya Jones.

Organised by BBC Worldwide, the BBC's commercial arm, with events company SME London, the event was to have featured a "brand-new 90-minute theatre show".

Attendees would also been treated to "an unrivalled shopping experience featuring a showcase of carefully selected lifestyle and fashion brands".

A full refund has been offered to those with tickets for the event, which is separate from the Strictly live tour.

