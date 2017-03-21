Colin Dexter, creator of Inspector Morse, dies aged 86

Image copyright Getty Images

Colin Dexter, author of the Inspector Morse books, has died aged 86.

His publisher said in a statement on Tuesday: "With immense sadness, MacMillan announces the death of Colin Dexter who died peacefully at his home in Oxford this morning."

His series of 13 Morse novels, written between 1975 and 1999, were adapted for the long-running ITV series, starring John Thaw.

Dexter's characters also featured in spin-off shows Lewis and Endeavour.

Dexter wrote his first Morse novel, Last Bus to Woodstock, in 1975 while on holiday in Wales.

He killed off the detective in the final book The Remorseful Day.

Before becoming a full-time writer he spent 13 years teaching Latin and Greek.

Maria Rejt, Dexter's most recent editor at MacMillan, said the author had "inspired all those who worked with him".

"His loyalty, modesty and self-deprecating humour gave joy to many. His was the sharpest mind and the biggest heart, and his wonderful novels and stories will remain a testament to both," she said.

Norman Colin Dexter was born in 1930, in Stamford, Lincolnshire, and studied Classics at Cambridge University.

He worked as a teacher from 1954 to 1966, before moving to Oxford where he set his books about Inspector Morse and his assistant, Sergeant Lewis.

Carlton Productions made 33 TV Morse films with Thaw in the lead role alongside Kevin Whately as Lewis. Dexter himself appeared in cameo roles.

