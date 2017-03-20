Dame Vera Lynn's secrets for a long life as she turns 100

Image copyright Decca Records Image caption Dame Vera's image was projected on to the white cliffs of Dover

Dame Vera Lynn has revealed her secrets for long life as she turns 100 - being active and "interested" in life.

To mark the centenary, her record label projected her photograph onto the white cliffs of Dover - but a Spitfire fly-past was scrapped due to bad weather.

Asked for advice on ageing, she said: "Be active to your full capabilities.

"Keep interested, read books, watch television and try to keep in touch with life and what people are doing, seeing and enjoying."

Speaking to BBC Radio 2, she added: "While you can do that, I hope you will continue."

Image copyright AP Image caption Dame Vera said she couldn't believe she had reached the milestone

Dame Vera became known as the "forces' sweetheart" during World War Two after travelling to conflict zones around the world to give morale-boosting performances to British troops.

As part of the birthday celebrations, children at Brampton Primary School - Dame Vera's old school in East Ham, east London - sang Happy Birthday to her via Skype.

They also serenaded her with a selection of her best-loved hits including We'll Meet Again and The White Cliffs of Dover.

Image copyright PA Image caption She spoke to pupils at her old primary school via Skype

Speaking from her home in Ditchling, East Sussex, she thanked the pupils and recalled her "very good memories" at the school.

Speaking earlier to Radio 2's Chris Evans, the veteran singer said: "When I look on my mantelpiece and see these cards wishing me a happy 100th birthday, I can't believe it.

"But there you are, time marches on and this is what I have on my mantelpiece to remind me how old I am."

