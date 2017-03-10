Len Goodman returning to Saturday night telly

Image caption Len stood down from Strictly Come Dancing in December

He may have disappointed fans leaving Strictly Come Dancing, but former head judge Len Goodman is to make a return to Saturday teatime TV this summer.

The 72-year-old will host a new BBC One family game show which sees celebrities try to answer clues based on rhymes.

With one of his catchphrases on Strictly being "It's a 10 from Len" - it's perhaps an ideal fit to front the programme, called Partners in Rhyme.

Goodman stood down as head judge in December, after 12 years on the show.

Image caption It's a 10 from Len!

The new game show was devised by BBC Radio 1 presenter Matt Edmondson.

He said: "I'm ridiculously excited about bringing Partners in Rhyme to BBC One.

"It's the sort of show that I hope will have families screaming at the TV as they try and make sense of pigs in wigs, flowers with superpowers and Lorraine Kelly making jelly!"

That last one we'd like to see.

