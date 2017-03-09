Sir Howard Hodgkin: British abstract artist dies at 84

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Howard Hodgkin's work is held by major galleries around the world

British artist Sir Howard Hodgkin has died at the age of 84.

The abstract painter and printmaker was "a central figure in contemporary art for over half a century", Tate galleries said.

Tate director Sir Nicholas Serota said he was "one of the great artists and colourists of his generation".

Sir Howard's work is held by major galleries and museums around the world including the British Museum, Tate and MoMA in New York.

Image copyright London 2012/IOC Image caption Sir Howard designed a London 2012 Olympic Games poster

Sir Nicholas said: "His sensuous, intense paintings were infused with his love and understanding of late 19th-Century French painting, especially Degas, Vuillard and Bonnard, and by his feeling for the heat and colours of India, which he visited on many occasions.

"His characteristic subject, the memory of a meeting or a conversation with a friend, resulted in paintings that radiate the emotions of life: love, anger, vanity, beauty and companionship."

Sir Nicholas added that over the past 30 years, the artist's international standing has grown, with key exhibitions in Europe and the US.

The London-born artist was evacuated to America during World War Two and later studied at the Camberwell School of Art and then Bath Academy of Art, where he went on to teach.

His artworks include designing one of 12 posters for the London 2012 Games. His poster, called Swimming, featured a figure swimming in the water.

